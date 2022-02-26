Gangubai Kathiawadi BO Day 1 Estimates: Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has been launched on the big screen, and the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has received overwhelmingly good reviews since its premiere. She plays the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura. Gangubai Kathiawadi has surpassed Raazi as the highest-grossing solo Alia Bhatt film of all time. t’s also the pandemic’s third-largest opener, behind Sooryavanshi and 83. Gangubai Kathiawadi‘s collections exceeded 83 in numerous places around Mumbai, which is a significant accomplishment. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi makes a business of Rs 10.50 crore on a non-holiday.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Appreciates Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Here's Why

Check this out:

Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter Review: Netizens Cannot Stop Raving About Alia Bhatt, Call it ‘Masterclass’

Box office India reports said that Gangubai Kathiawadi is wonderful news for the industry. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s association has given a boost to the industry. It’s a promising start for the film, and it’s going to be the second-largest opening for a film starring a woman, which is a fantastic accomplishment for the industry that a film like this can get around 10 crore net so soon after the pandemic. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review : Flower Nahi, Fire Hai Alia Bhatt in Bhansali's Hard-Hitting Magnum Opus

As per box office India reports, the film performs well in the Mumbai circuit, followed by Gujarat, with the rest of the country lagging behind, with Delhi finding some traction for the evening and night shows. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films are normally loop-sided, with Mumbai leading from the front, and Gangubai appears to be no exception. Gangubai Kathiawadi has done well on its first day, with collections expected to be in the range of 9.50-10 crore net, reports box office worldwide.

Check this out:

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt collaborate on a massive blockbuster film that was made for larger screens. With two huge personalities linked to the film, audiences were expected to give it a chance in theatres, which they did on release day. Film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the film will pick up in the evening shows & over the weekend shows.

Check this out:

Early trends #GangubaiKathiawadi .. suggest a below par start in North region, good++ in West, decent in Central & East regions. South region is below par. Overall expected to pick up in the evening shows & over the wknd BO #BOEstimates @aliaa08 @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali pic.twitter.com/cDEIVZIIID — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 25, 2022

Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi yet? Let us know what you think. Watch this space for more updates.