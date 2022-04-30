Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan was photographed as she arrived for the GQ Awards 2022 evening. The actor put her best foot forward in regards to her style. Atrangi Re fame set the temperature soaring with her shimmery co-ord set for the evening. She wore a black and purple blingy co-ord ensemble that included a bralette, coat, and matching shorts. Her hair was parted in the middle and kept open. Sara went for a clean, dewy look with glossy lips for her makeup. She finished off her evening look with a pair of chic heels.Also Read - Why Is Sara Ali Khan Angry At Paps? Watch Video To Find Out

Sara accessorised with a sparkly bralette, a satin shimmering jacket, and sequined shorts. The jacket has a black satin belt with a tie-around design at the waist. Sara accentuated her look with a pair of golden sequined stilettos that added more glitz to her ensemble. The Chaka Chak girl wore pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and a nude lipstick tint. She shared a slew of photos on her Instagram handle and captioned them, “Ji Kyun? Kyunki GQ.” Also Read - Palak Tiwari Finally Breaks Silence on if She's Dating Ibrahim Ali Khan And Why She Was Hiding That Day

Check Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Fans flooded the comment section with immense love for Sara Ali Khan’s look for the GQ awards evening. One of the users wrote, “You are just an icon of beauty.” Another user said, “My fav girl , finally in a award show and how stunning she is looking.” Not only did her fans drool over her shimmery look, but they were also all praises for her down-to-earth nature.

Sara Ali Khan’s viral video from the GQ awards:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is set to star alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. She also has Vikrant Massey’s Gaslight.

Watch this space for more updates!