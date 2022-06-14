Sara Ali Khan on SSR’s 2nd Death Anniversary: Two years have gone by ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor, who won millions of hearts with his acting abilities, died on June 14, 2020, and his untimely death left everyone heartbroken. On his death anniversary, social media is awash with posts honoring the late actor. In the midst of all of this, actor Sara Ali Khan wrote a touching tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, in which she co-starred with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The Chaka Chak girl posted an unseen photo of herself with the late actor on the second anniversary of his death and thanked him for all the memories.Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: On His 2nd Death Anniversary, A Look At Late Actor's Top Performances

Her caption read, "From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you'll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever. #JaiBholenath (sic)."

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post with Sushant Singh Rajput:

Fans dropped hearts and crying emojis in the comment section. They also wrote, “Miss you SSR.” One of the users wrote, “Cherish the moments.” Another user wrote, “@saraalikhan95 why don’t you speak up and seek justice for him.” Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in the film Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was inspired by the disastrous floods that struck Uttarakhand in 2013. The film was about an affluent girl, played by Sara who falls in love with Sushant.

Sara followed up her debut with Kedarnath with a role in Simmba the following year. Love Aaj Kal 2, Coolie No. 1, and Atrangi Re were her next releases. She is now working on Gaslight and recently filmed for Laxman Utekar’s unnamed next alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput!