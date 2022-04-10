Sara-Ibrahim Indulge In Funny Banter: Actor Sara Ali Khan often treats her fans with fun Instagram posts. On Siblings Day the actor shared a goofy reel with brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita on her Insta handle. The Atrangi Re actor could be seen engaging in a funny banter with younger sibling. In the reel Sara asks Ibrahim whom she lovingly calls Iggy, “Iggy do you think we are similar?” To which Ibrahim responds “No. You?” While Sara smiles Mom Amrita says, “Both are nuisances, demanding nuisances.” Sara captioned the post as, “Happy Sibling’s Day 👫

Watch us laugh, sing and play 🎤

I know I’m annoying by the way 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

But as Iggy Potter knows- that’s here to stay 😈😈😈” Check out this funny reel on Sara’s Insta handle:Also Read - Little Girls Dance to Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak, Adorable Video Will Make You Go 'Aww' | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Also Read - Braveheart Army Officer Lt. Ummer Fayaz's Life To Be Depicted On Silver-Screen

Ibrahim Teases Sara For Her Pathetic Singing!

In the video Sara asks Ibrahim what is he drinking. Ibrahim replies, “Caramel Frappuccino. Not gluten-free, definitely not healthy but definitely yummy. And you?” Known to be a fitness enthusiast, Sara responds she is having black coffee with ice and no sugar. After taunting Ibrahim for not getting ready Sara could be seen singing Pakeezah‘s song Chalo Dildar Chalo Chand Ke Paar Chalo. As the reel ends Ibrahim calls Sara’s singing pathetic and that he would give her 0/10. Also Read - 'Peeche Ja Yaar': Kareena Kapoor Khan Lashes Out at Driver After Pap Gets Hurt by Her Car, Watch Viral Video

Sara’s Fan Shower The Siblings With Love!

Netizens reacted with heart shaped emojis to the adorable sibling banter. Sara is known for posting her vacation pictures with mum Amrita and younger bro Ibrahim quite often. The actor’s younger sibling Ibrahim is currently assisting filmmaker Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Check out the reactions to Sara’s Instagram reel here:

The Atrangi Re actor will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitiled film with Vicky Kaushal and Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Watch out this space for more updates.