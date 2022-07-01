Shah Rukh Khan Viral Pic From Pathaan Sets: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has mastered the art of delighting his devoted fan base. With his back-to-back film scheduled for 2023, his fans cannot keep calm. And to top it all off, a new picture of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of ‘Pathaan‘ has been released online. In the widely shared photo, SRK is wearing a white shirt and he looked super stylish in a bun and sunglasses. The viral picture has sparked a flurry of comments on Twitter.Also Read - Aryan Khan Moves Court to Get Back His Passport After NCB Gives Him Clean Chit in Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s viral picture from Pathaan sets:

Several pictures of Shah Rukh Khan surfaced on social media, generating a buzz among his huge fan base. His fans are fawning over his new looks. Shah Rukh is pictured displaying his chiselled physique while wearing an open white shirt, white bottoms, and golden chains. His loyal fan base flooded Twitter with love and admiration for the king of romance. They dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Is there any look he doesn’t look good in?” Another user wrote, “Blessed my feed.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Opens up About His Look in Pathaan, Reveals The Weirdest Thing

Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Line-up

It should be mentioned that Shah Rukh will resume acting with his first film of 2023, ‘Pathaan,’ ending a four-year absence. The superstar was last seen in Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s 2018 film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. The three back-to-back releases for the Bollywood megastar are all scheduled for 2023, and he has been busy filming them. Along with newlywed Nayanthara, he will appear in the Atlee Kumar film Jawan. Along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, SRK will also appear in YRF’s Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Excited to watch SRK after a 4-year hiatus?