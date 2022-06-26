Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Look: Thanks to his first look in the movie Pathaan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been in the limelight. The actor, who celebrates 30 years in Bollywood, gave his fans a gift by debuting his first rough look from the Siddharth Anand-directed film, and it instantly went viral on social media. Actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also play key roles in the movie. In an interactive session with his fans, the king of romance talked about his look for Pathaan.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Opens up on Brotherly Bond With Salman Khan: 'With Salman There is Only Love Experience'

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he loves his hair and that he desires to grow his hair long. He said, "I love the hair. It was the time when we were off from work because of covid and otherwise because I was sitting at home. I have always had this desire to grow my hair long and see if they grow, I have never done it (sic)."

SRK reveals the weirdest thing about Pathaan’s look:

Shah Rukh Khan also talked about the weirdest thing about keeping his hair long. He said, “The only weird thing about the hair look was that many a time, Deepika and I had the same hairstyle in the scene. So we had to start discussing. This is perhaps the first time in a movie that I had to discuss with my co-actress ‘what hairstyle are you having so that I don’t copy the same’. So that the was nice and I miss it now. It did take about a year and a half to grow them, so hopefully when we make part 2 of Pathaan, if you like Part 1 of Pathaan then I will grow them back again.”

SRK indicated that the teaser for Pathaan would probably be released in November or December of this year. The actor is very thrilled about the film and that he always wanted to do a film like Pathaan. He said, ” It’s the kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I have always thought of myself as somebody who could do some cool action stuff.” Reportedly, superstar Salman Khan will feature in a cameo role in the intense action movie Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan has Atlee’s Jawan and Dunki in addition to Pathaan in his pipeline.

