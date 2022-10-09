Superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is all set to enter the industry but unlike his father, he wants to start behind the camera. It has been known for a while that Aryan Khan wants to make his writing debut and his father SRK is doing the best for his son! Aryan Khan’s first writing project has started the casting process, and the show is expected to premiere by the end of 2022. According to Pinkvilla, SRK has hired Israeli director Lior Raz, who wrote and directed the action-thriller Fauda, for his son Aryan Khan.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Features Again on Burj Khalifa, Om Shanti Om Song Plays at The Musical Fountain

“Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction,” according to the same portal’s sources. Israeli actor and screenwriter Lior Roz is most known for directing Fauda, Hit & Run, and 6 Underground. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Admitted to Hospital After Complaining of Uneasiness

Aryan Khan’s debut show as a writer is reportedly expected to begin production by the end of the year, according to another report from the E-Times shared just one day prior. “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year.”

Aryan Khan was recently spotted at Madhuri Dixit’s film Maji Maa screening along with her sister Suhana Khan. He also worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the leads.

