Mumbai: Baba Siddique, a former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, held the Iftaar celebration this year after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic. Big names from the cinema industry such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tejasswi-Karan, and Jasmin-Aly among others were seen entering the venue in viral pictures and videos from the event.

SRK and Salman Khan Made Heads Turn in All Black:

In the videos that went viral, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan both were dressed entirely in black. SRK sported a black Pathan suit and looked suave. Bhaijaan sported a black shirt with black denim.

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra at the Iftar Party:

Popular TV couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra grabbed all the eyeballs at the Baba Siddique’s Iftar party. Naagin 6 actor opted for a heavily embellished lehenga, and Karan donned a white stylish kurta. In the viral video, Tejasswi can be seen helping his beau with the outfit – How cute!

Shehnaaz Gill was all smiling:

Shehnaaz Gill too attended Baba Siddique’s Iftar celebration. She looked no less than a dream in her heavily embellished ethnic wear. The actor was all cute and goofy as she posed for the paparazzi.

Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni posed for the shutterbugs:

The couple looked adorable as they posed for the camera at Baba Siddique’s Iftar celebration. Jasmin kept her look minimal with pink ethnic wear and her million-dollar smile added the charm whereas Aly Goni rocked the all-black look like the Khans!

Others who attended the grand celebration were Harnaaz Sandhu, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Dholakia, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal, and Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain, Jay Bhanushali along with his family, among several others. Every year, Baba throws a star-studded Iftaar party, with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan among the guests. This year’s bash was held at Taj Lands End.

