Shah Ruk Khan continues to maintain the tradition of greeting his fans and well wishers on occasion of Eid. Fans were filled with joy and happiness as the Bollywood megastar stepped outside the balcony of his Mumbai home, Mannat to wish everyone on this auspicious occasion. Just like many other times, his youngest son, AbRam , was there to accompany him.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor was seen in the photos wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He completed his ensemble with black sunglasses. On the other hand, his little one AbRam was dressed in a red t-shirt and blue jeans. Fans and paparazzi were seen clicking pictures of this father-son duo.

Take a look at the photos and videos of Shah Ruk Khan with his son AbRam:

As soon as the pictures got viral, fires and emojis started flooding under Srk’s post. Fans reacts with immense love for him. Comments such as “he never disappoints his fans” Another fan wrote, “This is SRK For You”, “Our Eid is completed now”, “We love you man” and many more.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently completed his 30th years in Bollywood. On the occasion, he released a poster from his upcoming film Pathaan. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, with Srk playing the lead role. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also star in the film, which is set to be released on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee on Jawan. The film will be released in theatres on June 2, 2023. In addition to these films, Shah Rukh will appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Taapsee Pannu joins Shah Rukh in the film, which will be released on December 22, 2023.