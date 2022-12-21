Shweta, Palak And Reyansh Tiwari Celebrate Pre-Christmas With Love And Light, Fans Say ‘Crushing Hard on Mom And Daughter’ – See Photos

Shweta Tiwari got into the Christmas spirit with her daughter Palak Tiwari and her son Reyansh. The trio enjoyed their family time in viral photos shared by Palak - Check here!

Christmas is a time for cheer, happiness, gifts, cake, and celebration. Celebrities have already started their holiday celebrations. TV actor Shweta Tiwari along with her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh got into the spirit of the season. The trio exuded love and light in the photos shared by Bijlee Bijlee girl. Shweta Tiwari wore a blue denim outfit, while Palak Tiwari painted the town red in a red nightsuit and Reyansh opted for a blue co-ord set with colourful animal prints on it. Don’t miss the sparkly Santa cap! Palak Tiwari dropped inside pictures from their pre-Christmas celebration on Instagram and captioned them, “Christmas mood🥰.”

Shweta, Palak and Reyansh smiled at the camera as Bijlee girl held her brother close. The trio also posed by the Christmas tree holding stockings. They relished Christmas candy canes in various pictures. Palak also posed with one of her friends. The mother and daughter can get enough of the little one as he wrote on a piece of paper. A video showed Palak acting shocked when Shweta penned a message.

The picture went viral in no time as fans showered the comment section with hearts and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “The time when someone can say that I have a Crush on both Mom and her daughter.” Another user wrote, “You R The Best Person In This Universe. May you and your family always be happy and stay safe, may lord Mahadev bless you all with a long life. You Are My Idole Person #ST.” One of their fans also said, “Santa came early this year.” Several users called them a beautiful family!

Shweta Tiwari married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1999 and Palak Tiwari was born a year later. The couple, however, divorced in 2007. Reyansh is Shweta and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli’s son.

