Actors and rumored couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani quite often attend events and parties together. The couple who allegedly fall off is back together, better and stronger. The two who haven’t accepted or denied their relationship rumors were spotted at an event together. Shershaah’s co-stars sat beside each other and couldn’t keep their eyes off each other. While Kiara looked ethereal in a shimmery lavender dress, Sidharth looked dapper in an orange suit.Also Read - Hot! Kiara Advani Glistens Like a Queen in Shimmery Purple Halter Neck Gown With Plunging Neckline - PICS

A video from the award show has now surfaced online, showing Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sitting in the front row next to one other. While actor Arjun Kapoor accepted his award and delivered his speech on stage, Kiara and Sidharth were lost in a conversation. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Hug Each And Bury Their Differences After Breakup Rumours- Watch Viral Video

Watch Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s viral video:

Also Read - Viral Video: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani Spotted Eating Vada Pav in Metro, Netizens Say, Food Not Allowed in Metro

Sid-Kiara fans couldn’t control their excitement as soon as the video went viral. They dropped heart, heart-eye, and fire emojis. Their fans also claimed that Sidharth and Kiara look madly in love with each other. One of the users said, “These ones are in their own world.” Another user wrote, “Had no interest in Arjun’s word, they are booze in each other’s.” Fans also spotted Karan Johar sitting next to the couple and they called him, their guardian angel.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is busy promoting her upcoming flick Jugg Jug Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, has Yodha, Mission Majnu in his pipeline.

Watch this space for more updates Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra!