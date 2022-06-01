Sidharth -Kiara Viral Dance Video: Actors and rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been linked for quite some time. The duo has made their presence known on a number of occasions. They’ve gone to great lengths to make their fans envious of their unmissable PDA. The Shershaah actors, on the other hand, have yet to publicly accept their relationship, but their romantic gestures are enough to prove their romantic connection. The duo attended Karan Johar’s star-studded night at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, recently. Even though the couple didn’t strike a pose together, an unseen video has surfaced on the internet.Also Read - KRK Slams Sidharth Malhotra After Kiara Advani Deletes Congratulations Tweet For KRK: ‘Mard Banna Seekh’

Sidharth and Kiara dance together at KJo's party with Amitabh Bachchan's classic song Jumma Jhumma De De from the 1991 film Hum playing in the background in an unseen clip. Sidharth and Kiara may be seen dancing and lip-syncing to the song's lyrics. The couple also exchanged a hug at the end of the video.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dance Chumma De De:

Soon after the video went viral, Sidharth and Kiara fans swamped Twitter with love and admiration for the rumoured couple. One of the users said, “Touchwood babies,” along with their hashtags and heart emoji. Another user couldn’t contain her excitement as the duo exchanged a hug. One of the SidKiara fans also said, “Jumma jumma always being good for them more love to them,” along with their hashtags.

SidKiara fans react to the viral video:

On the professional front, Sidharth and Kiara were last featured in Shershaah, a biographical war film released in 2021, where their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple was widely hailed. While Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming family drama Jugg Jug Jeeyo, Sidharth has Yodha and Thank God in his pipeline.

