Sidharth-Kiara Leave KJo's Party Together: Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday at Mumbai's Yash Raj Studios. The event was a star-studded night that was attended by some of the industry's top names, including Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The rumoured couple was photographed leaving the venue in the same car, despite the fact that they did not arrive at the party together. Sidharth and Kiara were seen conversing as the paparazzi captured them leaving the party site in a photo posted by their fan. The Shershaah actors were seen in the photos engrossed in a conversation while being snapped by the paparazzi.

Kiara donned a sparkly bodycon dress with a white blazer to the filmmaker's 50th birthday bash. She wore her hair in a sleep ponytail and wore fancy heels with it. Sidharth looked handsome in an all-black tuxedo, which matched the party's bling motif.



The fans were seen expressing their excitement after looking at their pictures. They flooded Twitter with love-filled comments. One of the users said,” The way they look at each other.” Another user said,” Eyes speak all the words.” One of the SidKiara admirers also said,” This is what they call pyaar.” Their fns couldn’t stop gushing over the couple and requested them to get married already.

For quite some time, Kiara and Sidharth had been rumoured to be dating. While neither of them has addressed their rumoured relationship, news of their claimed break-up circulated on the internet a few months ago. In the midst of all, Sidharth was recently seen visiting Kiara in Mumbai’s film city. He was observed getting out of his car and driving directly to Kiara’s vanity van.

