Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding Date And Venue Details OUT? Here's What We Know

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been linked romantically, plan to tie the knot on February 6, 2023, at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. The rumoured couple, who haven’t publicly acknowledged their relationship yet, was recently sighted in front of Manish Malhotra’s home, fueling rumours of an impending lavish Bollywood wedding.

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA-KIARA ADVANI AT MANISH MALHOTRA’S HOME AMID WEDDING RUMOURS

According to an ETimes, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will get married in the first week of February. Their loved ones will celebrate the pre-wedding festivities like Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies on February 4 and 5. Sidharth and Kiara are expected to marry in a lavish ceremony similar to that of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on February 6, 2023.

According to the same source, the wedding will take place at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, and there will be heavy security there. The report stated that on February 3, before the start of the pre-wedding festivities, a group of security personnel and bodyguards will be sent to Jaisalmer.

The paparazzi caught sight of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra when they landed in succession at the Mumbai airport before departing for an undisclosed location in time for the New Year. Kiara grabbed eyeballs in blue wide-leg jeans and a tank top. She rounded up her look with a beige hat and a handbag. Sidharth, meantime, was observed walking toward the airport’s main entrance wearing a red hoodie, black jeans, and sunglasses.

SIDHARTH-KIARA JET OFF TOGETHER FOR NEW YEAR

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got close during their making of Shershaah. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, where Sidharth Malhotra played the Kargil hero and Kiara played his love interest, Dimple Cheema.

Watch this space for further updates on Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding!