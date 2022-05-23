Sidharth Malhotra Visits Kiara Advani: Actor Sidharth Malhotra was sighted with his rumoured girlfriend and actor Kiara Advani amid their breakup news. Kiara was spotted arriving at Film City in Mumbai on Monday, where she was filming an upcoming project. The rumoured couple grabbed the headlines when Shershaah actor visited his ladylove’s vanity van. Even though the couple hasn’t made their relationship public, their meetups tell us a lot about their connection. Sidharth looked handsome in his multi-colored checkered shirt as he visited Kiara on her sets. Grey jeans and trendy sunglasses completed the actor’s ensemble. His shirt’s sleeves had been rolled up, adding to his style.Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Becomes Kartik Aaryan’s Biggest Opening Weekend Film, Mints Rs 80 Crore -See Detailed Box Office Collection Report

Check Sidharth Malhotra meets up Kiara Advani:

Soon after the video went viral, their fans showered immense love and admiration. While most of their fans dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis, others called Sidharth Malhotra, the perfect boyfriend. One of the users said, “he went to meet kiara on jjj set, how cuteeee.” Another user wrote, “Our shershaah spotted at his Sunshine’s vanity van to see her, last night he was shooting for IPF until morning and now after some rest he came to meet his Sunshine.” Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Comic Caper on Divorce And Infidelity Gets a Thumbs up From Netizens

Sidharth recently came to support Kiara at the premiere of her new film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the video that’s making several rounds on the internet saw the couple hugging and greeting each other. Kapoor & Sons actor also expressed his affection for Kiara and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team.

On the professional front, Sidharth will next be seen in Indian Police Force, a film directed by Rohit Shetty. Kiara, on the other hand, is enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, is her next film.

