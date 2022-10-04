Soha Ali Khan’s Birthday: Actor Soha Ali Khan turned a year older today and wishes are pouring from all around the corner. Now her little daughter Innaya and husband Kunal Kemmu penned down sweet notes on social media. But it was her hubby’s romantic post for the birthday girl that caught our attention. Kunal shared a slew of pictures of Soha along with some unseen cosy pictures to wish her on her birthday.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Funny Thing About Soha Ali Khan on Her Birthday, Read on

Kunal Kemmu wrote, “To my forever muse. Funny sleeper. Someone I drive nuts. Someone i am nuts about. My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves..ok I got carried away. Only in things that she loves. After all she is a princess. My princess and we can be royals or dress up like them atleast. Happy birthday my love my forever sunshine @sakpataudi.” Also Read - Soha Ali Khan Birthday Party Pics: Kunal Kemmu, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia And Others Have a Ball

KUNAL KEMMU WISHES SOHA ALI KHAN ON BIRTHDAY

Soha shared Inaaya’s handwritten note on her Instagram Stories with a red heart. Inaaya misspelt words while writing a birthday wish for her mother. The note reads, “For mama, I love you so much and may you have a very happy birthday. Love, Inaaya.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017. Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the web series ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’. Next, she will be a part of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming ‘Hush Hush’ alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It will release on September 22.

