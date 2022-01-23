Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan‘s sister Sunaina Roshan celebrated her 50th birthday on January 23. The actor’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan reunited with Hrithik to commemorate the important occasion. She also took to her social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at their intimate gathering. Sussanne’s latest story made it clear that the actor has a great rapport with Hrithik Roshan’s family, despite their divorce.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Shares First Look From 'Vikram Vedha' on 48th Birthday, Fans Love His Gangster Avatar

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Sussanne wrote, “Some bonds are eternal.” The picture featured Hrithik Roshan and his sister with Sussanne. She further continued, “Same…Darling Nikoo..Happiness Love and big smiles surround you ALWAYS.. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan.” She uploaded another story with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday. Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022.” Take a look at the photos from the birthday celebrations. Also Read - Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Huge Film’ to go on Floors Only on THIS Condition

Take a look:

Also Read - Fitness Resolution For 2022? These 8 Bollywood Celebrities Will Inspire You to Kick-Start Your Fitness Journey

Hrithik and Sunaina also wished her daughter a very heartwarming message. Sharing a picture with her husband Rakesh Roshan and daughter Sunaina, she wrote, “We have seen you as a baby, toddler, kindergarten, mid school, high school, college…then as a wife, a mother who turns 50 today. Your journey has been very challenging and now from today be in allowance to receive happiness, love, peace, joy from the universe @sunainaroshan happy GOLDEN birthday my love.”

Recently, Sussanne made the headlines for her rumoured romantic relationship with Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni. The two wished each other on their birthdays with a special message. While actor Hrithik Roshan has his pipeline filled with action-thriller movies like Vedha and Fighter.

Watch this space for more updates.