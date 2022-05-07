Sonam Kapoor Makes Dessert: Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. They took the internet by storm with their announcement. Soon-mom-to-be shared a video of herself cooking a chocolate treat on Friday. She can be seen in the video attentively making the dessert, called Gold Hazelnut, under the supervision of a chef. Sharing the video on her social media handle, the actor captioned it, “During my pregnancy I’ve been devouring @cedricgrolet goodies! And my dearest friend @christinabgnorton booked a surprise for me at his patisserie @the_berkeley.”Also Read - Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A See-Through Kaftan - Stunning Pictures Inside

Watch Sonam Kapoor prepare herself a dessert:

The video garnered immense love from her fans and followers. They showered the comment section with red heart and fire emojis. One of the users said, “Yummy yummy baby will love it.” Another user said, “pregnancy glow spotted.” Sonam confirmed her pregnancy and shared a couple of photos with her husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram in March. She was shown laying on the couch with Anand, holding her belly. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree Inspired by Kangana Ranaut And Sonam Kapoor's Sarees - Who Wore it Better?

On the professional front, Sonam was recently seen in ‘The Zoya Factor,’ starring Dulquer Salmaan. Following that, she appeared in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix in 2020. She will next appear in Shome Makhija’s forthcoming film Blind, alongside Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

