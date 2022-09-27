Sonam Kapoor Drops Another Picture of Son Vayu: Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has become more active on her social media ever since she welcomed her baby boy Vayu with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actor has recently dropped adorable pictures with her grandmother to wish her along with an unseen pic with her baby boy. Sonam captioned the post, “Happy happy birthday dadi love you @nirmalkapoorbombay.” Baby Vayu’s face was blurred in the heartwarming picture with great grandmother. He was cradled by Nirmal in her arms and dressed in an adorable yellow outfit.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Name Their Son VAYU KAPOOR AHUJA - Check Meaning And First Photo

SONAM KAPOOR DROPS ANOTHER PICTURE OF BABY BOY

The picture garnered immense love and admiration from Sonam Kapoor’s family and friends in the industry. Maheep Kapoor and Akshay Marwah dropped heart emojis in the comment section. While her fans showered Sonam and the baby with blessings and good health. Others were mesmerised by Vayu’s picture with Sonam’s grandmother. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor Talks About Arjun Kapoor 'Sleeping' With Her Friends On Karan Johar's Show

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their little munchkin on August 20, 2022. The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actor dropped a family picture with her baby boy as he turned one month old. She also revealed his name in the elaborated caption on Instagram.

