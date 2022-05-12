Suniel Shetty on Athiya-KL Rahul’s Marriage: Actor Athiya Shetty and her cricketer beau KL Rahul have been grabbing all the eyeballs owing to their relationship. The two often make public appearances sending their fans into a frenzy. While Athiya turned cheerleader for KL Rahul during his matches, the latter posed with the entire Shetty family during the premiere night of Ahan Shetty’s debut flick Tadap. Amid their wedding rumours making the rounds on the internet, Mubarakan fame’s father and actor Suniel Shetty opened up about their marriage.Also Read - KL Rahul-Hardik Pandya's Lovable Banter at Toss is Unmissable; Watch VIRAL Video

Suniel Shetty told ETimes that it's up to his kids to decide what they want to do. He said, "She is my daughter, and she will marry at some point." My kid should likewise be married, and the sooner the better. It is their decision. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I'd rather have them make the decision. They will always have my blessings."

Talking about KL Rahul, he said, " I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed." The two bond over their common love for cricket. The cricketer revealed that he and Suniel frequently dispute about cricket, a sport in which the actor is well-versed. Athiya's father, who is a big exercise fanatic, always tells him to stay healthy.

According to several rumours, Athiya and KL Rahul have decided on a new home for themselves, which they will move into following their wedding. In response to these rumours, the actor stated that she will be moving in with her parents and not anyone else. She also declined to address any questions about her wedding, claiming that she doesn’t mind what people think.

