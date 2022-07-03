Taapsee Pannu on Working With SRK: Taapsee Pannu is very enthusiastic about the movie Dunki, in which she will star opposite Shah Rukh Khan. In the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film, Taapse has completed one schedule and is eagerly anticipating the next. She expressed her happiness over landing the part in a recent interview, adding that it was simply based on credentials and talent. “I feel so happy that this has happened purely on the basis of credentials and talent. Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked what I did, Taapse Pannu told Indian Express.Also Read - Rashtra Kavach Om Writer Says SRK Won't be Accepted in KGF: 'KGF-RRR Are Full of Illogical Action'

She also expressed how happy she was to be paired with Shah Rukh Khan. "I have to pinch myself every day to believe that this is happening. I have grown up watching his (Shah Rukh's) films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don't mess it up," she said.

The movie Dunki is the first time superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani have worked together. Taapsee will also be acting opposite Shah Rukh for the first time, and this will be one of her biggest films. Dunki will be released in December 2023. The shooting is expected to start later this year, according to reports.

Tapsee Pannu’s film Shabash Mithu will be released on July 15. After that, she is expected to release five more movies in 2022. These movies include Jana Gana Mana and Alien from Tamil, Dobaaraa by Anurag Kashyap, the horror thriller Blurr, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

