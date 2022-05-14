The Archies Teaser: The stars kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda are all scheduled to star in Zoya Akhtar‘s next Netflix drama ‘The Archies.’ Archie Andrews and his gang from the comic books will now be seen in an OTT film adaptation in India. The movie directed by Zoya Akhtar, is set in 1960s India. All three kids have distinct differences from their comic book counterparts. Suhana has long black hair, whereas Khushi has bangs. Agastya’s tresses appeared to be curled in the character’s style with a subtle red tinge.Also Read - Sara Tendulkar vs Suhana Khan vs Shanaya Kapoor vs Khushi Kapoor as Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Gears up For Her Bollywood Debut

Zoya shared a show poster and a brief first look teaser on Instagram. The ensemble cast posed in a woodland environment in 1960s costumes on the poster. The teaser featured the cast acting goofy and playful on-site while a catchy tune played in the background. It depicted Archie and his gang’s bond as they play about on what appeared to be a picnic in a park near the woods. The caption read, “Ain’t nothing like old school, Grab your gang ’cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in !” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Raises Heat as She Takes Dip in Pool Wearing Sexy Golden Bralette- High Slit Skirt, Pics

Watch Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Fans showered their excitement in the comment section. One of the users said, “Can’t wait to see it ,and yes all the best suhana.” Another user said, “Looks so fresh …going hunting for my stash of Archie’s.” The teaser has created enthusiasm among netizens and they’re looking forward to watching it. The film has created a massive buzz due to the debut of the three-star star kids. Pictures of the performers from the set of the movie surfaced online earlier this year. The teaser finally gives fans a closer look, and many are eagerly anticipating the release. In 2023, Netflix will release ‘The Archies,’ a film starring Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

Zoya made the announcement about her film in November last year. The caption read, “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in The Archies. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix.”

