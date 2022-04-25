Mumbai: Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have the best on-screen chemistry as well as off-screen bonding, and their fans adore them. The two have worked together in numerous films together including Student of the Year, Kalank, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, Badrinath ki Dulhania. The two are all set to reunite for the Dulhania franchise and Varun-Alia fans can’t keep calm.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Rashmika Mandana Look From Animal Gets Leaked, Fans Say Sanskari Outside, Deadly Inside

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan promised the series of his Dulhania franchise after Badrinath ki Dulhania in 2017 and Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania in 2014. The filmmaker, however, was unable to complete the third installment owing to the pandemic. However, BollywoodLife reveals that the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are all set to return with the third installment of the film with yet another tough issue.

According to the BollywoodLife source, "For quite some time, Shashank has been working on the script. He's even approached both of his actors about it. Alia and Varun have yet to offer the director their date. And after everything is in order, the film will be released on the big screen."

Varun Dhawan who failed to attend Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding on April 14, wished the couple a happy married life and said, ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo.’ His wish was the title of his upcoming film alongside Kiara Advani. Actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also star in the film.

Watch Varun’s wish for Alia-Ranbir:

Watch this space for further space for Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt!