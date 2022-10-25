Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s First Diwali: The entire Bollywood fraternity celebrated the festival of light with zeal, fervour and love. And it was no different for tinsel town’s favourite couple – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple that got married in December last year, celebrated their first Diwali together. Katrina and Vicky, both dropped dreamy pictures from their celebration on Instagram. The adorable duo is currently experiencing marital paradise, and they have made sure to faithfully adhere to all post-wedding rituals and traditions.Also Read - Stock Markets To Be Open For Trading Today, But Closed Tomorrow. Know Why

Katrina Kaif wished her fans and followers on Diwali alongside some happy pictures with hubby Vicky Kaushal. She captioned the post, “शुभ दीपावली 🪔” Phone Booth actor wore a gorgeous mustard saree with embellishments all over. She accentuated her Diwali look with bangles and diamond earrings. Vicky, on the other hand, looked handsome in an ivory sherwani and a set of pyjamas with a jacket that matched. The couple’s Diwali pictures exude nothing but LOVE! Katrina Kaif cannot get enough of Vicky in one of the pictures. The two hold hands in the pictures shared by Katrina. Also Read - Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Lowkey Diwali Celebration With Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan - See VIRAL Pics

KATRINA KAIF-VICKY KAUSHAL’S FIRST DIWALI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, shared a glimpse of their Lakshmi Puja. The couple can be seen performing the rituals in traditional wear at their home. URI actor referred to his wifey Katrina as his ‘Ghar ki Lakshmi.’ The caption on the post read, “घर की लक्ष्मी के साथ लक्ष्मी पूजा हो गयी। आप सभी को हमारी तरफ़ से शुभ दीपावली। 🪔✨❤️”

The pictures from Vicky and Katrina’s first Diwali celebration went viral in no time. Fans wished the couple on the joyous occasion of Diwali. They showered Vicky and Katrina with immense love and admiration.

