Mumbai: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the adorable duo of Bollywood, enjoyed their first Valentine’s Day together. The two expressed their love for each other with a special post after sharing some unseen photos. The Bang Bang actor drew our attention with her cute pictures with her husband Vicky Kaushal on social media, and the latter did the same. The URI actor shared a new picture with his missus Katrina on Instagram today as they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together and we cannot get enough of it.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Hold Hands as They Return to Mumbai to Celebrate Valentine's Day 2022, Video Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable picture with his wife Katrina and captioned it, “With you, everyday is a day of love (sic).” The two are head over heels in love with each other and there is no two way about it. Katrina and Vicky can be seen matching in white as they widely smile for the camera. How cute! Also Read - Katrina Kaif Matches The Beauty of Maldives in Her Bikini Pictures, Sets Internet on Fire

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s romantic post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Also Read - Katrina Kaif Flashes Her Million-Dollar Smile in Bralette Top, Shorts Worth Rs 10K - See Viral Pics From Maldives

Not only their fans but friends from the industry couldn’t stop themselves from showering love on his post. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented, “Cuties,” while Mini Mathur wrote, ” Love love this” with a red heart emoji. Bunty Babli 2 fame Sharvari reacted with aww and heart-eye emojis.

“We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters.” Katrina posted a set of images with Vicky on Valentine’s Day. Fans were weak in the knees with this post and flooded the comment section. “My valentine for life!” Raazi actor said in a comment on her post.

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky and Katrina were spotted going hand-in-hand in denim attire at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. You can check their adorable photos HERE.

We love how madly in love Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are! Watch this space for more updates.