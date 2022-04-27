Vidya Balan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: On April 26, the trailer for actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani‘s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released. The original Manjulika, Vidya Balan, has expressed her thoughts on the trailer. In the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, starring Akshay Kumar, she played the lead role. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reprise their roles as Khiladi Kumar and Vidya Balan, respectively, in the sequel, with Tabu playing a key role. The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received a lot of positive feedback as soon as it was released. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Vidya wrote, “Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different … Haha!! … can’t wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May 2022!”Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Launch Event With Kartik Aryan And Kiara Advani, Actor Reveals Best Part During Shoot

Check Vidya Balan’s post for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Also Read - Kiara Advani Slams Breakup Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra, Shares Post With Heart Emojis

Netizens quickly responded to the post shared by Vidya Balan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While many users hailed the trailer of the film, others expressed disappointment for not having the OG Manjulika in the movie. One of the users wrote, “bhool bhulaiyaa is incomplete without you!” Another user said, “Hamare liye Bhoolbhulaiya maane Monjolika aur Monjolika Maane Vidya aur Vidya agar na ho toh humko aise Bhoolbhulaiya me jana hi nahi. Anyways all the best to the team. ” Vidya’s fans also suggested her cameo in the film and said, “Your cameo would make the film more entertaining, more interesting…miss you.” Also Read - Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aryan’s Heroic Entry And Kiara Advani as Manjulika, What Follows Next is Confusion, Humour and Horror - Watch Video

About Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa:

It’s worth noting that it’s a stand-alone sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan. The horror-comedy followed the wife of an NRI who witnesses strange occurrences while visiting their ancestral home. The film was based on the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Watch this space for more updates!