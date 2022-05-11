Raveena Tandon And Aishwarya Rai Were Fat-Shamed: Celebrities are frequently fat-shamed or chastised for their weight and shape by the public and media. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, who recently wowed audiences with her performance in KGF: Chapter 2, opened out about being fat-shamed. Having said that, she recalled a time when she stood up for actor Aishwarya Rai after she was criticized for her weight gain following the birth of her daughter Aradhya. Raveena also remembered the time when she was body-shamed after the delivery of her son.Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Day 6 Collection Report: Hindi Version Set to Cross RRR, Unbelievable First Week For Yash's Film

Raveena Tandon came out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Raveena came out in support of Aishwarya, following the birth of Aradhya, tweeting, "Everyone's body type is different, if she's taking time is OK." It's her space, and she has a responsibility to her child first. Who decides what and when Ash should do with herself and her kid instead of some segments of the media? I wonder if they have the same shallow and double standards?"

"There was a time when I had gained a lot of weight after giving birth to my son," Raveena told NDTV GoodTimes. And I remember starting work after that, and there was a press conference where they were fat-shaming me, and they were fat-shaming Aishwarya Rai, and I stood up for her and said she just had a baby at the time."

Raveena Tandon recalled being fat-shamed post-delivery

She recalled a journalist telling her,”Arey Raveena ji, aap kitni moti ho gayi hai,” Ab aap reality show kar rahi hai, aap mast mast hua karti thi (Hey Raveena ji, you have become so fat. Now you are doing reality shows, you used to be cool). ‘Dekhiye bhai sahab, motapa to ghat jayega, lekin aapki surat kaise badal payegi (Look, brother, obesity will decrease, but how will your appearance change)?” I replied.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was most recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2, a film that also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from that, she will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s flick Ghudchadi.

