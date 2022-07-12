Actor Vidyut Jammwal is well renowned for his impressive physique and the challenging stunt work he does in his movies. The actor, who is on a promotional spree for this latest film, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, is in a good space personally. Vidyut and Nandita Mahtani intend to exchange their wedding vows in London, though it’s possible that they already were hitched and choose to keep it a secret, according to media reports.Also Read - Khuda Haafiz 2 Box Office Report: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Mints Rs 1.5 Crore On Day 1

According to ETimes, Vidyut will now be joining Nandita, and the two intend to say 'I do' in London. they already got married, and just like the previous time when they kept their relationship and engagement a secret, their pals have been coy about it, reveals portal's sources. The couple might announce their nuptials to the world within the next 15 days.

Moreover, Nandita Mahtani and Vidyut Jammwal frequently appear on one other's Instagram pages.

Nandita Mahtani’s Post For Vidyut Jammwal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Mahtani (@nanditamahtani)

For the unversed, Nandita Mahtani and Vidyut Jammwal got engaged in September 2021. Through a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor revealed the good news of his engagement. The Taj Mahal made for the ideal backdrop as the couple was seen posing hands-in-hand.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Upcoming Project:

On the professional front, Vidyut will next be seen with Anupam Kher in IB 71. According to reports, the 1971 India-Pakistan war is central to the movie. He will also appear in the film Sher Singh Raana, which is based on the life of Sher Singh Raana, a politician and Bandit Queen who was found guilty of her murder.