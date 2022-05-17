Esha Gupta Date Night: With her beautiful and sizzling pictures, actor Esha Gupta never fails to dazzle her followers. The Jannat 2-star turned heads with her summer-friendly attire. The dusky beauty captivated her fans with her latest Instagram picture where she rocked in a mint green bodycon backless dress with ribbed details. She finished off her look with a beautiful necklace and dainty earrings.Also Read - Aashram 3 Trailer: Bobby Deol And Esha Gupta Set Screens on Fire Amid More Deceit And Drama - Watch Video

The actor kept her look minimal as she stepped out for her date night with beau Manuel Campos Guallar. Sharing two pictures of herself, she captioned her picture with a planet emoji. Fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis and called her beautiful and we couldn’t agree more. One of the users also called her a barbie, while another said, “Too hot to handle.” Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff-Esha Gupta Burn The Dance Floor as They Groove to Whistle Baja 2.0 - Watch

Check Esha Deol’s Date Night Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Also Read - Esha Gupta Dazzles in Hot Pink Rose Halter-Neck Dress And Poses Seductively For Pics

Esha has once again treated her fans with a glimpse of her romantic night out with her main man. The Rustom actor posed closely with Manuel Campos in a mirror selfie, captioning it with a star emoji. The actor’s admirers dropped heart and heart-eye emojis for the couple. While Esha rocked in her mint green dress, her Spanish boyfriend chose a green shirt and teamed it with white pants.

Esha Gupta’s Loved-Up Mirror Selfie With Beau:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta also offered glimpses of her candle night meal for her followers on her Instagram story. They were holding hands in one and she struck a pose in another as she captioned it, “Date night with Mister @mcguallar.”

Did you like Esha Gupta’s date night look? Let us know in the comments below!