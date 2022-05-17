Farah Khan’s Crush on Chunky Panday: Director and choreographer Farah Khan invited actor Ananya Panday to join The Khatra Khatra Show alongside other television stars for the concluding session. Khan made a surprising confession on the comedy game show hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She told Ananya Panday about her crush on her father, Chunky Panday. She, however, mentioned that she was lucky that they did not end up together but that they did get the chance to work together.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hints at Calling Ananya Panday 'Bollywood Bimbo', Here's What It Means

Farah Khan, who had a crush on Chunky in the 1990s, stated that she befriended the actor's wife Bhavana Panday just so that she could work with her husband and then-boyfriend Chunky Panday in the film Housefull. "I am delighted that nothing happened between us after working with him," she said to Ananya jokingly. "I also thank Bhavana for getting married to him!" Farah concluded.



Farah Khan, who hosts the comedy game show on Fridays, choreographed songs for the films Housefull 2 and Housefull 4 in which Chunky played Aakhri Pasta.

On the professional front, Ananya made her acting debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 before starring alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli the following year. Her most recent appearance was in Amazon Prime Video’s Gehraiyaan. Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan are next on her list.

