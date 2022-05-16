Billboard Music Awards 2022: The Billboard Music Awards 2022 was placed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15 proving BTS’ global power. At the Awards, the South Korean boy band received seven nominations, breaking their own record. The band won awards in the categories of Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (for Butter). With 12 victories, BTS surpasses Destiny’s Child’s 11 wins to become the most-awarded group in Billboard Music Awards history. However, the group was not present at the occasion. BTS now shares the trophy with One Direction, who have also achieved it three times. BTS has smashed another all-time milestone by becoming the group with the most Billboard Music Awards victories with these three triumphs.Also Read - Mahira Sharma Gets Fat-Shamed by Journo, Shehnaaz Gill Fans Say Karma!

Check the official announcement:

ARMY has been showering the Bangton guys with congratulations on Twitter. One of the users tweeted, Congratulations for winning three awards, well deserved and much more, Seven Kings." Another said, "I am so muchh proud of my boysss they DESERVE this even they deserve the whole world indeed. i jus love them, i wish they break the history always amd make new records .WE ARE ALWAYS THERE PRAYING FOR THEM." The BTS Army also hailed 'BTS Paved the way!' as the boys brought laurels.

BTS Army Congratulated Bangton Boys – Check Viral Tweets:

Congratulations for winning three awards, well deserved and much more Seven Kings — NTAEB10.06.2022 (@nejra_bajric) May 15, 2022

I am so muchh proud of my boysss they DESERVE this even they deserve the whole world indeed i jus love them i wish they break the history always amd make new records WE ARE ALWAYS THERE PRAYING FOR THEM ^^ pic.twitter.com/2BHGczBN9l — WinterBearᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ⁷ (@TheShadowLike) May 15, 2022

Oh my tea Just dropped…. pic.twitter.com/1bInJ2J6l1 — This user own Jungkook (@cofee_bts) May 15, 2022

BTS PAVED THE WAY Congratulations to my loves @BTS_twt for winning 3 awards at the #BBMAs

Top Duo/Group Winner: BTS

Top Selling Song Winner: Butter By BTS

Top Song Sales Artist Winner#BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/dlXqdvdEau — ȥαɳ!ҽ♡JK.97 ᴼˢᵀ¹ ˢᵗᵃʸ ᵃˡⁱᵛᵉ (@Jeonzanie09) May 16, 2022

BTS HISTORY MAKERS BTS PAVED THE WAY Congratulations #BTS @BTS_twt Yes, Yes, Yes they continue breaking records…Legendary Global icons pic.twitter.com/65cKNfcdsg — SoulfuliciousV (@SoulfuliciousV) May 15, 2022

Still sweeping the awards since 2017, legends The paper award belongs to BTS and will always pic.twitter.com/Ijx1ao8FKq — mia ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭⁷⎮I’m everywhere in the TL⎮ (@fairy_yoongs) May 15, 2022

BTS HISTORY MAKERS

BTS PAVED THE WAY

CONGRATULATIONS KINGS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/en4FU5xMVY — proof⁷ 06.10 (@hourlydaddies) May 15, 2022

BTS’ upcoming anthology album ‘Proof,’ which is slated to be released on June 10, is in full gear, prompting the boys to skip the Billboards awards presentation after attending for the previous five years. New tracks on the album include Yet To Come, Youth, and Run BTS.

Kudos to the Bangton boys! BTS Army excited much? Let us know