Zara Pythian-Victor Marke in Court: Actor Zara Phythian, who is most known for her role in the film Doctor Strange, has been claimed of sexually abusing a minor girl. Pythian and her husband Victor Marke have been accused of having intercourse with a woman when she was 13 years old. The case has been brought to court, and a trial has begun. The couple has dismissed the woman's accusations against them.

Zara Phythian and Victor Marke recorded sexual encounter: Victim claims

According to a Nottinghamshire Post report, Zara Phythian and her husband reportedly mistreated the then minor from 2005 to 2008. The woman, who is now an adult, claims that the pair abused her by feeding her alcohol and that they secretly recorded some of their sexual interactions with her when she was a juvenile.

The woman went to the police station to report the incidents. She admitted to the officials that she understood 'it was wrong,' but that she didn't know how to get out of it. The lady reportedly alleged that the couple would play 'truth or dare' games before she was requested to perform a sexual act on Marke.

Victor Marke’s lawyer accuses the victim of making charges

Phythian was at the ‘highest point of her career’ following Doctor Strange, according to Marke’s lawyer Francis McGrath, who accused the lady of making the charges in December 2016. After the premiere of the superhero picture, the lawyer told the woman in court that she learned of Pythian’s fame through social media.

Zara Phythian and Victor Marke’s first interaction with the victim

The couple was martial arts instructors, and the woman had addressed them about their career when they first met. She also remembered emulating Zara’s reaction because she admired her and longed to be like her at the moment.

