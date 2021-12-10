The FRIENDS reunion was a bright point in an otherwise bleak year. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc sat about and reminisced about the good old days while fans of the programme collectively sighed in nostalgia. Aniston revealed in an interview that she was naive when she walked on the reunion set and described the experience as ‘jarring.’ Jennifer, who played Rachel Greene on FRIENDS recalled a rough period in her life and that she had to walkout some times on set.Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Breaks Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie's Records On Instagram | Here's How

The actor confessed in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, “Time travel is hard.” “I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were. Then you get there and it’s like, “Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here,” she said. Also Read - 4 College Friends Start 'Imagine Clothes Bank' in Bengaluru Where Each Garment Costs Only ₹1

She further added, “And it just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?” Also Read - Friends Actor James Michael Tyler, Best Known as Gunther, Passes Away at 59

Aniston revealed that the fact that she was afraid about her job was what made her upset about life after FRIENDS. The diva who is also one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, had shape lifted her expectations. The actor also discusses how the film industry has lost its glamour and how hiring is based on the number of followers rather than talent. Aniston joined Instagram in October 2019 and was the quickest celebrity to reach one million followers in the platform’s history.

FRIENDS is one of the most popular television shows of all time. The cast of the show reunited in May of this year, 17 years after the finale episode aired in May of 2004.

Are you a FRIENDS fan like us too? Watch this space for more updates on your favourite television show.