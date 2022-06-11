Justin Beiber Health Update: Singer Justin Bieber has said that he has been diagnosed with a rare illness that has paralyzed half of his face and that his tour has been postponed until he recovers. On Friday, he posted a video on Instagram in which he discussed his health and revealed that he is suffering from a virus. He claimed he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis and impairs facial nerves as a result of a shingles outbreak.Also Read - What Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? Justin Bieber's Rare Condition That Paralysed Half Of His Face | EXPLAINED

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, the Grammy winner captioned it, "IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers. Justin couldn't blink his right eye in the video and can only grin with half of his face. It's why the musician had to cancel a slew of shows the week before.

Justin apologized for canceling the gigs in a video message to his fans but said his illness is very severe and that he’ll need to take even more time to recover. He said, “Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Justin admitted that he doesn’t know how long it will take him to recover. He did, however, look optimistic about a full recovery with rest and therapy, and he said he had started practicing facial exercises.

