‘It’s A Boy’: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Become Proud Parents, Internet Showers Love!

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Become Parents: Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu became proud parents to baby boy on April 19. According to report by Times of India, the couple who were expecting a baby were blessed with a baby boy. There is no official announcement so far from the couple's side, however, fans have started pouring sweet wishes for Kajal and Gautam on twitter. Check out the fan post:

Kaajal Penned a Sweet Note For Gautam!

The actor wrote a long Instagram post recently dedicated to her husband Gautam for being supportive during her pregnancy. Kaajal acknowledged Gautam’s concern for the well being of the baby. The actor expressed her gratitude to the then father-to-be for taking care of her and making sure that she was, “well fed, well hydrated + comfortable.” Kaajal ended her post with a message, “There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren’t feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet.

You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live. ❤️." Check out this post by Kaajal on her Instagram handle:

A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kaajal to Star Opposite Chiranjeevi in Acharya!

The proud mom will soon grace the silver-screen with her enchanting presence as she is paired opposite superstar Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Acharya also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde and is set to release on April 29.

