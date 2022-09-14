Vignesh Shivan Wishes Nayanthara’s Mom on Birthday: Indian actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Chennai on June 9. The couple, who was dating for quite some time, shared jaw-dropping pictures from their wedding. Vignesh has now shared a picture with Nayanthara’s mother to wish her a happy birthday in a sweet candid picture.Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Are Head Over Heels In Love In These New Dreamy Pics From Spain

Vignesh Shivan dropped a cute picture with Nayanthara’s mother on his Instagram handle to wish her. In the picture, he is planting a kiss on her forehead, which seemed to be taken during the wedding festivities. He captioned it, “Happy birthday Dear OmanaKurian my other mother A woman I love soo much & always look up to purest soul with a beautiful heart praying to God for your good health , peace , happiness and a lot of blessings !!” Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Paint Spain Red With Romance, Newlyweds Pose At The Kiss Wall In Barcelona- Inside Pics & Video

VIGNESH SHIVAN’S BIRTHDAY WISH FOR NAYANTHARA’S MOTHER

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Independence Day In Spain During Their Romantic Vacation- See VIRAL Pics & Video

While Vignesh was spotted in his wedding outfit including a veshti, kurta and shawl. Nayanthara’s mother wore a silver saree in the picture shared on social media. Netizens flooded the comment section with immense love and gratitude for the duo. One of the users said, “Most adorable click.” Several others wished her in the comment section. Another user said, “An exemplary son-in-law.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh exchanged vows in the presence of their loved ones. The wedding at the Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram was attended by actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, and Vijay as well as directors Mani Ratnam and Atlee.

Watch this space for further updates!