Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble Engagement: The Indian Idol 12 candidate Sayali Kamble wowed viewers with her lovely voice and enchanting smile is engaged to her fiancé Dhawal. The two had been friends for a long time. Dhawal was also seen in the ‘Indian Idol 12’ finale uploaded a stunning picture of his engagement with Sayali on Instagram. Her show’s co-contestants were also present at the engagement party and shared several photos.Also Read - Beyond Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal! Indian Idol 12 Contestant Sawai Bhatt Struggling With Stability, Read on

For the engagement, Sayli wore a peach lehenga while Dhawal chose a blue sherwani. She also had henna applied to her hands. Sharing an adorable photo of the two, Dhawal wrote, “I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath..!! @saylikamble_music #DHAniSA #hitchedforlife (sic).” Also Read - Vishal Dadlani Gives Strong Reason on Why He Didn’t Return to Indian Idol 12’s Judging Panel After Second Wave of Covid

Take a look at the adorable couple:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhawal (@dhawal261192)

Also Read - Neha Kakkar Finally Reveals Why Sister Sonu Kakkar Replaced Her on Indian Idol 12

Sayli who was also the show’s second runner-up told Times of India that, her fiance is a government employee. “We’ve known each other for three years, he was a friend who had lately proposed to me for marriage and I accepted. Dhawal has always inspired and motivated me to go beyond my comfort zone and achieve greater goals in life. ‘Sayli, you are built for larger and better things in life because you have a voice that sets you apart,’ he used to tell me when I used to perform in shows. I am a person who is content with whatever life throws at me, thus I have never dreamed big. But he inspired me to dream big. Now that I’m doing well in my career, he advises me to set even greater goals and try new things. His family is also extremely supportive of my profession and me. I consider myself fortunate to have them as part of my family now,” Sayli stated.

When asked about the wedding date, Kamble stated that it will not take place before May of next year because she will be on a music tour abroad. Sayli also shared how life has changed after Indian Idol 12. She explained, “I used to sing at shows before the lockdown, but that came to a standstill during the lockdown. That’s when Dhawal informed me of the Indian Idol 12 auditions, and I sent them my video. I’ve done reality programmes before, but the level of popularity and affection I’ve experienced after the show is quite different. “I developed more self-assurance.”

Some of her Indian Idol friends Nihal Tauro, Nachiket Lele, and Anjali Gaikwad were able to attend her engagement party. She wanted all of her friends from the reality TV show but they couldn’t make it due to work commitments.

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nihalian 🤗😘❤️🎵 (@nihal_soul_of_music)

We wish this lovely couple a lifetime of happiness and joy! Watch this space for more updates.