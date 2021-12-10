Pushpa Pre-Release Event: The censor formalities for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna‘s next film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ have been completed. According to reports, the Censor Board has given the action drama a U/A rating. The makers of ‘Pushpa’ are organising a large pre-release event for the film now that the censor formalities have been completed.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Item Song From Pushpa To Be Released On THIS Date, Fans Lose Their Calm

According to sources, the ‘Pushpa’ team plans to hold an event in Hyderabad on December 12th. It is being distributed in many languages because it is Allu Arjun’s first pan-Indian film. The core of ‘Pushpa’ is red sandalwood smuggling, making it one of the most anticipated films of the season. Allu Arjun will play Pushpa Raj in the film, and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen alongside him for the first time. Also Read - India's Most Searched Personalities on Internet 2021: From PM Modi, Aryan Khan To Sidharth Shukla Know Who Topped List | Watch Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s first appearance in an item song has also sparked interest among fans. It is expected to be the ‘sizzling song of the year,’ with Indravathi Chauhan singing the Telugu version. The singers of OoAntavaOoOoAntava will be revealed one by one every half an hour. Also Read - Pushpa Trailer: Netizens Are Obsessing Over Allu Arjun’s Raw and Intense Look | Watch

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie)

The action entertainer, directed by Sukumar, is set to hit theatres globally on December 17th. The trailer had been released, and it featured most of the major characters. Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Fahadh Faasil also play important roles in the film.

Watch this space for more updates on Pushpa: The Rise!

(With inputs from IANS)