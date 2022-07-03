Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to Collaborate: Actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty wowed audiences with their on-screen rapport as Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena in Baahubali. Exciting news! The duo who was adored and shipped by everyone will soon collaborate on another project. According to a report by BollywoodLife, Telugu360 claimed that Prabhas and Shetty would collaborate on a comedy movie. The official announcement of the movie would occur this year during Dussehra. Maruthi is directing their upcoming laugh riot, which has the working title Raja Deluxe.Also Read - India Sees 16,103 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 31 Fatalities In 24 Hours; Positivity Rate At 4.27%

In addition to SS Rajamouli's all-time blockbuster franchise Baahubali, the couple also starred in Mirchi and Billa, and the public has always loved their chemistry.

Prabhas and larger-than-life roles!

Prabhas always desired to portray a lighthearted entertainer and to take a break from playing characters who were larger than life. The romance drama Radhe Shyam, which starred Pooja Hegde and the Saaho actor, did not perform well at the box office. Prabhas indicated an interest in experimenting with other genres when marketing his most recent film, but he is aware that his fans only want to see him as a big-budget entertainer.

Following Salaar, Project K, and Spirit on the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in the eagerly anticipated Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon. The superstar will be seen portraying Lord Ram in the Ramayana-inspired film – Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan will play Raavan, and Kriti Sanon will play the role of Sita. The 12th of January 2023 will see the release of Adipurush on theatre screens.

Watch this space for more updates on Prabhas and Anushka Shetty!