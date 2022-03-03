KGF 2 Trailer Release Date Announced: Following the Bahubali franchise, ‘KGF Chapter 2‘ starring Yash is perhaps one of the most eagerly anticipated pan-India sequels this year. Fans of KGF and Yash may now celebrate, as the film’s release date has been set on April 14, 2022, in theatres around the world. Building the anticipation and curiosity even further, the makers have announced the launch date of the action-packed trailer of the movie. Sharing this big news on social media, director Prashanth Neel posted, “There is always a thunder before the storm! #KGFChapter2 trailer on March 27th at 6.40 pm. #KGFTrailerOnMar27”Also Read - Karan Johar Video Calls His Little Munchkins From Hunarbaaz Set, Records A Cute Performance For Them | Watch

Check this out:

Also Read - Pushpa Beats KGF: Chapter 1 in Week 1, Christmas Holiday to Boost Earnings - Check Detailed Box Office Report

Along with the big announcement, the makers have also launched an impactful creative of Yash, looking intense and all set to take on his enemies this time. And his fans cannot keep calm. They quickly reacted to his intense look and expressed their excitement. One of the users wrote, ” Biggest world records loading.” Another user tweeted, “This looks massive.” Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Is Back As Adheera For KGF 2, Completes Dubbing Of Yash Starrer

Take a look at these tweets:

Get ready to witness the biggest ever trailer in the history of Indian cinema #KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 https://t.co/M3I4YZivzx pic.twitter.com/JSM433qkvN — AGASTHYA ᴷᴳᶠᶜʰᵃᵖᵗᵉʳ² (@Agasthya45) March 3, 2022

….but why so late man ,we need to still wait for 24 days now pic.twitter.com/bDrLkZJoIb — RAM (@PushpaRamAA) March 3, 2022

The film stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt sharing the screen space for the first time along with the gorgeous Raveena Tandon, which is going to be a sight to behold. The KGF Chapter 1 in 2018 set the benchmark with a wave of fans that was created, every diligent fan of the film kept asking for part 2, now, the release date announcement and trailer launch of the film will put an end to all speculations and rumours.

It’s Presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment and AA Films, Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Homable Films The silver screens will witness history with the release of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ on April 14, 2022, in cinemas worldwide.

Watch this space for more updates!