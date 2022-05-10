Mahesh Babu on Bollywood Debut: South superstar Mahesh Babu is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ which is all set to hit the theatres on May 12. During the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh’s Major, the actor opened up about making a Bollywood debut. While many South stars have made their Bollywood debuts and more are preparing to do so, Mahesh Babu has stated that the Hindi film industry cannot afford him and that he will not waste his time doing one.Also Read - Mahesh Babu Buys a Swanky Audi e-tron Worth Rs 1.19 Crore, Fans Say Two Brands!

He is a well-known actor in Tollywood. The actor has again proven his celebrity status with his remark about not making Hindi films. According to him, “I had numerous proposals in Hindi, but I doubt they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time in a field that cannot support me. I never considered quitting my industry and going into another because of the celebrity and respect I receive here [in the South]. I’ve always wanted to make movies and become famous. My dream is now becoming a reality, and I couldn’t be happier.” Also Read - SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence on His Next Movie After RRR And It's Not RRR2 But a Film With Mahesh Babu, Read On!

“I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would see it, and now that it’s occurring, I’m overjoyed. I’ve always believed that Telugu films are my strength and that the feeling I comprehend is Telugu cinema emotion,” Mahesh Babu said, stating that Telugu is his primary concern. Also Read - The Story Will Move, Uplift And Inspire The Audience: Kamal Haasan Collaborates With Sivakarthikeyan For An Untitled Film

Major: Multilingual Film Under Mahesh Babu’s Production House

Major is a multilingual biographical play based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Sashi Kiran Tikka directs the film, which stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. Sony Pictures Films India, in collaboration with Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, is producing the film.

Watch the trailer of Major:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is awaiting the release of Parasuram’s next action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, also starring National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

