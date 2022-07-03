Nayanthara Hugs Vignesh Shivan in Latest Picture: Newlyweds Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara‘s loved-up pictures have painted the entire town red. The couple got married in lavish wedding festivities in Chennai on June 09. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Chiranjeevi, and Suriya among others were a part of the celebration. Soon after the wedding festivities and rituals, the couple jetted off to Thailand to spend some time together. Vignesh has been treating his fans with adorable pictures and we’re in awe. He did it again!Also Read - 'JugJugg Jeeyo' Box Office Report: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Sees Almost 60 % Jump On Second Saturday

The filmmaker recently shared his pictures with ladylove, after he had previously given a glimpse from their honeymoon in Thailand. Vignesh posted a picture of Nayanthara and the two cannot get enough of each other. The actor holds Vignesh close to her in a mushy hug and it is the sweetest thing on the internet today. In the pictures, Vignesh and Nayanthara were sporting casual grey jumpers. Also Read - New York Bans Gun-carrying in Senstive Place after Supreme Court Ruling

Vignesh Shivan’s recent post showed an adorable picture of the two and words from the song Naan Pizhai from the movie, ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi were used for the caption. Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 3: No Rain Now, Scheduled Start on Cards

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s romantic picture

Fans drop heart and heart-eye emojis on the couple’s photo. One of the users wrote, “God bless.” Another user wrote, “Caring Hug.” Several others completed the lyrics of the song in their native language.

Earlier on Saturday, Vignesh Shivan posted pictures of him and Nayanthara cuddling while posing in front of a sign in bright pink that read, ‘Away with me.’ He captioned the post, “nenacha thonum idameyyy.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s loved-up picture:

Vignesh and Nayanthara exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their loved ones after years of dating. The filmmaker posted numerous pictures from their dreamy wedding. Following a brief trip to Kerala, Nayanthara and Vignesh left for their honeymoon abroad. Since their return, they have been working hard on their individual projects.

