Box Office Clash: Top Telugu actors include Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Mahesh Babu. These pan-Indian stars enjoy a massive fan following. These actors are a familiar name in the Bollywood industry as well. Their films are keenly anticipated by Hindi audiences as well. But what if all of these celebrities decide to go on a date together? It will undoubtedly be a test of their stardom, but it will also have an impact on the box office results for their film.

Prabhas' Salaar, Ram Charan's RC 15, Jr. NTR's NTR 30, and Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 are being considered for March 30, 2023. Although the dates for all four movies have not yet been set, Salaar, RC 15, and SSMB28 have already begun production. The launch date for NTR 30 is not yet known. The 30th of March 2023 is a fantastic date for a movie release, according to Mirchi 9.

March 30th, 2023’s Significance For Movies?

The movie will have an extended weekend because Ram Navami is on Thursday, March 30th. In addition, there are two further holidays the following week on April 5 which is Babu Jagjivan Jayanti and Good Friday on April 7. The long weekend will significantly benefit the movies.

The only actor who currently has several films planned is Prabhas. In addition to Salaar, he will appear in Adipurush (due out in January 2023), and Project K.

