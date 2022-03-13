Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection: Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, was released in theatres on Friday. The film has had a fantastic start. Radha Krishna Kumar’s historical drama shattered many records and entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days. However, the film did well in its main market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it struggled to find an audience in the rest of India. Considering Prabhas’ massive fan base the film’s box office performance thus far has been underwhelming.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Gives Tough Competition to Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam on Day 1 at Hindi Box Office- Detailed Report

The film that failed to take over in the Hindi language entered Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. As per film industry tracker, Manobala Vijayabalan and Indian box office reports, the film crosses Rs 100 crore mark on day two itself.

#RadheShyam ZOOMS past ₹100 cr gross mark in the 2nd day.#Prabhas — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 12, 2022



#RadheShyam Crosses 100 Crore Mark At Box Office On Second Day World Wide.#Prabhas — Indian Box Office (@Box_officIndian) March 12, 2022

Radhe Shyam centres around the romance between a palm reader and a princess in the backdrop of Italy. According to Manobala Vijayabalan, the film was also the largest opener at the worldwide box office in 2022 with a whopping opening of Rs 72 crore.

Top 3 Indian openers of 2022 at the WW Box Office#RadheShyam – ₹ 72.41 cr#BheemlaNayak – ₹ 61.24 cr#Valimai – ₹ 59.48 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 12, 2022

Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, has struggled to live up to the expectations that surrounded its premiere. The film, which stars Prabhas and focuses around a palmist, has been critiqued by critics. Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi are other cast members in the movie. Radhe Shyam is available in five different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam!