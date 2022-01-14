Hyderabad: Megastar Ram Charan spoke eloquently on his pan-India film choices and how the barriers between regional and national cinema are being blurred. Fans and audiences have been in awe of Magadheera actor’s elegant and suave demeanour, and most importantly, his brilliance since he began his promotional tour for ‘RRR.’ Every appearance, interview, and talk show has left an indelible impression on the public that Ram Charan, the Pan India superstar, is here to stay. With all of his upcoming films, such as RRR, RC 15, and RC 16, being pan-India, South actor has succeeded in establishing the truth that there is only one common language in India, and that language is cinema.Also Read - Ram Charan's Fan Gets His RRR Avatar Tattooed and It Will Melt Your Heart

In an interesting interview, Ram Charan stated, "RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is a pan-India film." The actor explains, "Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement."

Well, we cannot agree more with the RRR actor, for a good cinema in any language is received with love and appreciation from every part of the country.

Recently the South superstar shared the making of his character from his upcoming flick RRR. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “#InTheMaking of RAMARAJU for #RRRMovie. Witness the India’s biggest action drama from 7th January, only in theatres. #MakeTheReelYou #InstagramIndia @RRRMovie (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Fans flooded his post with love and positivity, appreciating his hard work. One of them wrote, “Looks Stylish Intense one sir” with several fire emojis. While another fan wrote, “We love you Anna.” The actor who was worked alongside Priyanka Chopra in Zanjeer has garnered love from all parts of the world. And there is no doubt about that!

