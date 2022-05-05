Yashodha Teaser Out: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s next multilingual film Yashoda appeared to be a survival thriller about an imprisoned lady, based on the teaser. The film is a science fiction thriller produced by Sridevi Movies and written and directed by Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan. The film will be dubbed and distributed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after it was originally shot in Telugu. In the teaser, Samantha wakes up in a strange environment with no memory of where she is. When the lens zooms out into a tunnel of sorts and the text Yashoda appears on the screen, she looks out the window and stretches her hand, reaching out for a bird. Samantha shared the glimpse of Yashodha on her Twitter and captioned it, “Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film #Yashoda.”Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts to Double Standards For Wearing Transparent Outfit, Compares Her Style With Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Check Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashodha Teaser here:
Twitter reacts to Samantha’s Yashodha teaser!
Several people applauded Samantha Ruth Prabhu for always leaving her fans excited and attempting to try new things on her Twitter. One of the users shared a screengrab from the teaser and wrote, "This Glimpse made me goosebumps." Another user said, "Ready For A Blockbuster Sam."
Check the tweets here:
Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also star in the ‘Yashodha‘, which will be released on August 12th.
What did you think about Samantha’s Yashodha teaser? Let us know!