Yashodha Teaser Out: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s next multilingual film Yashoda appeared to be a survival thriller about an imprisoned lady, based on the teaser. The film is a science fiction thriller produced by Sridevi Movies and written and directed by Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan. The film will be dubbed and distributed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after it was originally shot in Telugu. In the teaser, Samantha wakes up in a strange environment with no memory of where she is. When the lens zooms out into a tunnel of sorts and the text Yashoda appears on the screen, she looks out the window and stretches her hand, reaching out for a bird. Samantha shared the glimpse of Yashodha on her Twitter and captioned it, “Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film #Yashoda.”Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts to Double Standards For Wearing Transparent Outfit, Compares Her Style With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Check Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashodha Teaser here:

Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns A Year Older Today, Take A Look At Her Top Stunning Pictures That Will Leave You Speechless

Twitter reacts to Samantha’s Yashodha teaser!

Several people applauded Samantha Ruth Prabhu for always leaving her fans excited and attempting to try new things on her Twitter. One of the users shared a screengrab from the teaser and wrote, “This Glimpse made me goosebumps.” Another user said, “Ready For A Blockbuster Sam.” Also Read - Is Naga Chaitanya Planning to Remarry Post His Split With Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Here’s What We Know

Check the tweets here:

This Glimpse made me goosebumps 😳🔥❤️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/erz33svWEf — aswin samantha 🤍 (@aswinsammu) May 5, 2022

Ready For A Blockbuster Sam ? pic.twitter.com/GcyEB3F0zL — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) May 5, 2022

Cant waittt 💕🔥🔥

Another blockbuster on the way ..

Is it a scientific film Sam ?? pic.twitter.com/mX2V5jmXEj — S🌺 (@__smxaa_) May 5, 2022

Already a blockbuster. Now for a Pan blockbuster — Vikram Aditya 💯 (@ThalapathyV_RK) May 5, 2022

She gave her heart and soul to this character it seems The variations and the shades are something I love the most about this thrilled story! Believe me this will forever be special for fans in coming years #Yashoda going to rule in Audience hearts #YashodaFirstGlimpse pic.twitter.com/ZFRQlhTlpj — Prachi_Samantha (@Prachi96773628) May 5, 2022

Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also star in the ‘Yashodha‘, which will be released on August 12th.

What did you think about Samantha’s Yashodha teaser? Let us know!