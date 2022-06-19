Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Romantic Date: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dated for a few years before marrying in December 2021. They held a lavish wedding party that included the engagement, Haldi, and reception. The couple has moved into their new house, recently. Ankita recently shared photos from their romantic date in their new home, they are taking in the stunning backdrop. Sharing these romantic pictures on her Instagram handle, she used emojis in her caption.Also Read - Smart Jodi Winners Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Take HomeTrophy, Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize

Ankita Lokhande wore a stunning white and golden saree. She wore traditional kundan work golden and red jewelry. Pavitra Rishita actor accentuated her look with a lovely neckpiece and bracelet combination. Her hands were covered in mehndi and she wore a simple red bindi. Vicky Jain was dressed in a multicolored design black sherwani. In the pictures, the two were lost in each other's eyes.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain romantic date pictures:

Fans and friends in the industry dropped love-filled comments for the couple. One of the users said,” Lots of blessings for you two my #AnVi,” alongside kiss and heart emojis. Another user said, “Cute Mr. and Mrs. Jain.”

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande is at the top of her game professionally, and she is loving life with her husband, Vicky Jain. The much-loved pair had won the trophy of the first Smart Jodi of India, as well as a golden gathbandhan frame and a monetary prize of Rs. 25 lakhs, for their outstanding chemistry.

