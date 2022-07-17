Mumbai: TV actor Aneri Vajani, who was most recently seen in the daytime drama Anupamaa, is now exhibiting her daring side in season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is well-known in the television industry and has been in a number of prominent TV programs. The actor now opened up about her love life and revealed that she has someone special in her life. Aneri, however, rejected any claims of dating her Nisha Aur Uske Cousins co-star Mishkat Varma.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi-Aneri Vajani Break Down During Electric Shock Stunt Sequence

Aneri Vajani Denies Dating Mishkat Varma:

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aneri Vajani rejected when asked if she is dating Mishkat Varma, and stated that they are just very close friends. She continues by saying that they value and respect one another. The actor also said that they are just friends and love working together, and she has no idea why people link the two of them. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Aneri Vajani Reveals Her Biggest Competition in The Show | EXCLUSIVE

Aneri Vajani Has Found Someone:

The actor was also questioned about her love life to which she revealed that she has found someone. She said, “Yes I’m in love. But I want to take my time to tell it to the world. I’m looking forward to letting everyone know. But when I feel like it. For now, it is the most beautiful feeling to be in love.”

On the professional front, Aneri has appeared in a variety of programs, including Kaali-Ek Punar Avatar, Crazy Stupid Ishq, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya, Anupamaa. The actor is currently seen in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

