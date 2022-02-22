Anupama Update: The TV drama ‘Anupama‘ is performing exceptionally well and consistently topping the BARC ratings. In today’s episode, fans will witness a heartwarming conversation between Anuj and Samar and they will also plan a surprise for Anupama’s birthday. Samar is sad after Nandini breaks up with him, following which Anuj offers him advice. He says, “Happiness is their own responsibility and they should find it. He is lucky that he is getting the best chance of happiness this month.” “Mummy’s birthday,” responds Samar promptly.Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Wins Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award For Anupamaa

Nothing seemed to have changed for Anupama and Anuj, as they proceeded to share their delight of love. Fans hail their bond that understands each other with just expressions and how Anuj asks Anupama to come soon every time she leaves to go out. Their mature romance has led to an immense fan following on Twitter. Also Read - Anupamaa Marriage Twist: Baa, Vanraj Ask Her to Marry Anuj - She Cotinues With Dream Romance

Take a look:

Also Read - After Anupama's Love Confession, Anuj Says 'Pagal Chokri Mein Tumhare Saath Rehna Chahta Hu', MaAn Fans in Tears

This moment is too pure ❤ Anu being worried about Samar,just her one look towards Anuj and he understands and gestures that he will take care of him #MaAn – Partners in the truest sense,in happiness and in sadness ❤ My heart ❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/MKx1AV4Fsv — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) February 22, 2022

That eye contact & assurance that he will take care, they don’t need words to communicate ❤#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/8KNxJgI4ZF — anujkapadia_gauravkhanna (ak_gk) Sneha (@AnujkapadiaG) February 22, 2022

Anuj not being able to keep a poker face and Anu guessing that he is planning something – this was so cute ❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/XnePr8VQFk — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) February 22, 2022

—samar, anu and anuj will really be a family one day, and petition for anuj and samar to gang up against anu and tease her #anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Bb9InIrYdW — (@bairaagix) February 22, 2022

While at the Shah residence, there will be plenty of drama as Baa lashes out at Nandini for ending her relationship with Samar. Baa is enraged because when she first refused to consent to the marriage, Samar – Nandini tried to persuade her, and now that she is eager, they have stepped out and said it’s all a joke.

This was followed by Vanraj blaming Anupama for Pakhi getting influenced in the wrong way. When Vanraj informs Anupama that if she observes her mother having fun with her boyfriend, the kids will acquire the wrong things to which responds that the children will learn the right things if he cheats the entire family and has an affair. She reminds him that when a child does anything bad, both parents are equally to blame and that no one individual can be held guilty.

Watch this space for more updates on Anupama!