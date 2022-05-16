Bharti Singh Apologises to Fans: After being accused of hurting religious emotions, comedian Bharti Singh apologised to her followers. Her video mocking beards and moustaches has gone viral, with many people accusing her of being insulting to the Sikh community. In the video that went viral, Bharti can be seen talking about the benefits of having a beard and moustache. According to her, drinking milk and putting a beard in your mouth tastes like sewaiyan (A sweet Indian dessert). She also mentioned men who have lice in their beards. The short video prompted many internet users, particularly in the Sikh community, to criticise Bharti for insulting their beard and moustache.Also Read - Bharti Singh Controversy: FIR Against Comedian Over Beard-Moustache Joke

Bharti responded to it in a fresh post today, stating that her intents were not to harm any community. She stated that she had received the viral video from several individuals and asked that no one misunderstand what she said. She captioned the video, "Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke #punjabi #proudpunjabi #love #respect."

Bharti Singh apologises for her comments in the viral video:

In a video message, Bharti Singh stated, “A video has been going viral over the past one or two days. People have also sent me texts accusing me of making fun of beards and moustaches. Please watch that film; I made no mention of any religion or caste, nor did I say that adherents of this religion wear beards or have problems.”

Singh added, “You can watch the video, but I never said Punjabis shave their heads. I was doing comedy with a friend and it was a true dialogue. These days, many men sport beards and moustaches. However, if my statements have offended people of any faith or caste, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, having been born in Amritsar, and I will always uphold Punjab’s honour and pride.”

Meanwhile, Bharti Limbachiyaa presently co-hosts The Khatra Khatra Show with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple had their first child, a son in April this year.